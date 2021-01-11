Nigerian Senator Escapes 'Assassination Attempt'

Thomas Tucker/unsplash
(file photo).
10 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

"Just escaped an Assassination attempt on my life and that of my entourage," the senator wrote.

The senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo, was reportedly attacked by gunmen on Sunday during a meeting of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the district.

Mr Oriolowo was rushed out of the meeting that held at his constituency in Ikire, Osun State, by security personnel present during the attack.

The meeting was attended by members of the APC in Osun West including political office holders.

The cause of the attack, which the senator described as an 'assassination attempt' could not be ascertained as of the time of this report.

The senator's vehicle was vandalised during the attack.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Oriolowo's Legislative Aide, Adams Adedimeji, confirmed the attack, saying his principal was the target of the 'assassins.'

Mr Oriolowo also wrote about the incident on his Facebook account on Sunday evening.

"Just escaped an Assassination attempt on my life and that of my entourage. To God be the glory, we are safe and alive.

"God is my helper, my shelter and my fortress, I fear no evil," he wrote.

The state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages when contacted about the incident.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

