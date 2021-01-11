Nigeria: Military Kills 28 Boko Haram Terrorists in Gujba Clash

Nigerian military said it obliterated Boko Haram terrorists in a major victory on Saturday, leaving 28 dead and few others injured and fleeing the battle front.

The military gained a major mileage in the ongoing war against elements of Boko Haram/ISWAP who invaded Gujba town in Yobe state on Saturday.

A statement on Sunday signed by Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said the troops of the newly launched Operation Tura Takaibango, a subsidiary Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole, had continued to obliterate elements of Boko Haram/Islamic State's West Africa Province criminals with uncommon ferocity.

Onyeuko said: "the latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals occurred on 9 January 2021 at Gujba local government area of Yobe State where the gallant troops identified and encycled a Boko Haram criminals ambush site.

"The troops from HQ Sector 2 who were led by the Commander Sector 2 and later reinforced by troops from 27 TF Bde Buni Gari and Special Forces Training School Buni Yadi tactically out-manouevered the criminals and engaged them with superior fire power resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

"In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 28 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds."

He added: "In the same vein, one Boko Haram gun truck was destroyed with its occupants while another gun truck was captured from the fleeing criminals. Other equipment captured from the criminals include; two Anti Aircraft Guns, 13 AK 47 Rifles, four extra magazines and a Vulcanizing Machine."

He however lamented that a gallant soldier was lost in the operation with another one wounded.

He noted that the wounded had been evacuated to a military medical facility and was responding positively to treatment.

He said: "The renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State's West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East."

He added that: "The troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO are highly commended for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts. They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded."

Onyeuko said: "The entire populace of the North East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian Army's renewed vigour and determination to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State's West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone."