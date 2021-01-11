Nigeria: 20 Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition in Bauchi

11 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Charly Agwam

No fewer than 20 people, yesterday, died in a road accident that occurred at Tirwun village, a suburban area along Bauchi-Maiduguri express road, in which two others suffered injuries.

According to an eyewitness, the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision and exploded in flames, burning 20 passengers beyond recognition.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Command, Ahmed Wakil, said the accident that occurred, yesterday, involved a Hummer bus on its way to Maiduguri from Jos and a Golf taxi coming from Misau to Bauchi.

The command spokesman said the police have deposited 20 corpses of the victims at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital's mortuary, while two female survivors are receiving treatment in the same hospital.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

