Nigeria: Covid-19 - Infections in Nigeria Surpass 100,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria surpassed 100,000 on Jan.10 after 1,024 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of infections to 100,087.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed on its verified website on Sunday.

The NCDC regrettably reported eight additional COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours in the country.

The agency said the total number of deaths was now 1,358 and the case fatality rate was 1.5 per cent in the country.

"Abia-11, Adamawa-27, Akwa-Ibom-9, Anambra-19, Bauchi-17, Bayelsa-21, Benue-11, Borno-36, Cross River-12, Delta-52, Ebonyi-30, Edo-119, Ekiti-7, Enugu-21, FCT-107, Gombe-38, Imo -17 and Jigawa-55.

"Kaduna-55, Kano-70, Katsina-27, Kebbi-13, Kogi-2, Kwara -31, Lagos-256, Nassarawa-13, Niger -13, Ogun -35, Ondo-41, Osun -24, Oyo -54, Plateau -46, Rivers -67, Sokoto-20, Taraba-7, Yobe-8 and Zamfara-5," it stated.

The public health agency said that the country's active cases were 18,699, while only two states, Kogi and Cross River, had no active case of the infection as at Jan. 10.

The NCDC said the number of people who had recovered from the deadly virus is now 80,030.

"There are 613 COVID-19 patients discharged across Nigeria in the last 24 hours with the total number of successfully treated cases rising to 80,030.

"Our discharges today includes 253 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with guidelines," it said.

The agency said 1,025,560 people had been tested for the virus since it was first detected in the country 11 months back, with 13,976 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The public health said that the 1,024 new cases were reported in 16 states and the FCT.

It added that Lagos State with 653 cases led the pack with Plateau and Benue following with 63 and 48 cases respectively, Zamfara-45, FCT-42, Rivers-27, Ondo and Adamawa-26 each.

Amongst other states with new COVID-19 cases are Kaduna-22; Edo-18; Ogun-16; Imo-12; Kano-9, Yobe-6, Ekiti-5, Jigawa-4and Osun-2.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.

Reports have it that the country confirmed a coronavirus disease case on Feb. 27, 2020, since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 202o.

The case was an Italian citizen who worked in the country and returned from Milan, Italy, to Lagos, Nigeria, on Feb. 25, 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the NCDC.

Vanguard News Nigeria