Nigeria: Obaseki Urges Banks to Intensify Efforts to Curb Covid-19 Second Wave

10 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Enogholase

Benin — Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has urged corporate institutions especially banks to join hands with the state government and enforce measures aimed at checking the spread of the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In a statement in Benin weekend. the governor said that the state has a robust case management system in place to manage confirmed cases at the four well-equipped and functional isolation centres spread across the state.

Obaseki said, "Several corporate institutions particularly banks have so far done well in enforcing social distancing and other safety measures.

"They are however encouraged to intensify efforts this time around to ensure that we curb the spread of this deadly virus."

The governor commended religious leaders for their support and assistance during the first wave of the pandemic, adding, "I encourage them to actively and continuously disseminate information on adhering to safety guidelines to halt the spread of the disease.

"Market unions and trade associations are encouraged to rally their members to adhere to public health and safety guidelines outlined to halt the spread of the disease. Do not sell items to anyone not wearing facemasks so that they don't put your life at risk.

"In as much as the government will enforce the rules relating to COVID-19 in Edo State, it is important that each and every one of us take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and the people around us.

"We must abide by all public health and safety measures to ensure that we are safe".

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

