South Africa: Minister Pandor to Host Algerian Counterpart

11 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Bilateral, continental and international issues will be the subject of discussions between International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor and her Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum.

Minister Pandor is due to host Boukadoum, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Algeria, on a working visit to South Africa on Tuesday.

"The visit by Minister Boukadoum takes place against the historical and fraternal bonds between South Africa and Algeria which were cemented during the period of the struggle for liberation against colonialism and apartheid," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), in a statement on Monday.

The department said Algeria supported and trained cadres of the liberation movements including the late President Nelson Mandela.

"South Africa and Algeria manage their strategic relations through a Bi-National Commission (BNC) which is a structured bilateral mechanism to coordinate and forge bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries," said DIRCO.

