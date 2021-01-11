South Africa: The Root Cause of South Africa's Decline That Shall Not Be Named

10 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mandla Lionel Isaacs

The ANC cannot lead South Africa in a new direction because of its adherence to failed ideology, its dysfunctional internal culture and because its leaders are vested in the status quo.

South Africa cannot function under the "leadership" of the ANC.

Despite all the evidence that ANC misrule is the cause of our continuing decline, it is the thing that most of us dare not say.

No growth for a decade. Sky-high unemployment. Daily examples of absent leadership and ineptitude from the government. War on women. A school system that fails most children. An impending debt crisis.

And yet we still won't say the obvious: The ANC has failed. The ANC is the problem.

Anything we tell ourselves to the contrary is fantasy.

"The ANC will self-correct."

"Benign, virtuous Cyril gets it and will save us if he can prevail over the irredeemable looting faction of the ANC."

"The NPA will arrest and convict the worst looters, giving the white hats a clean slate to rebuild anew."

The ANC has run the country into the ground. It wrote documents - Gear, Asgisa, NDP - calling for 6% growth while not doing the things successful developmental states actually did to achieve...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.