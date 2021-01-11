South Africa: The Root Cause of South Africa's Decline That Shall Not Be Named

opinion

The ANC cannot lead South Africa in a new direction because of its adherence to failed ideology, its dysfunctional internal culture and because its leaders are vested in the status quo.

South Africa cannot function under the "leadership" of the ANC.

Despite all the evidence that ANC misrule is the cause of our continuing decline, it is the thing that most of us dare not say.

No growth for a decade. Sky-high unemployment. Daily examples of absent leadership and ineptitude from the government. War on women. A school system that fails most children. An impending debt crisis.

And yet we still won't say the obvious: The ANC has failed. The ANC is the problem.

Anything we tell ourselves to the contrary is fantasy.

"The ANC will self-correct."

"Benign, virtuous Cyril gets it and will save us if he can prevail over the irredeemable looting faction of the ANC."

"The NPA will arrest and convict the worst looters, giving the white hats a clean slate to rebuild anew."

The ANC has run the country into the ground. It wrote documents - Gear, Asgisa, NDP - calling for 6% growth while not doing the things successful developmental states actually did to achieve...