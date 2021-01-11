Nigeria: Gunmen Storm Ebonyi Police Station, Kill Three Officers

11 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Benjamin Nworie

Unknown gunmen at the weekend attacked a police station in Ebonyi State, killing three officers.

Two others sustained bullet wounds in the attack on Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the policemen were attacked by suspected hoodlums who stormed the police station in the night.

It was learnt that the slain officers were two inspectors and one female who was relaxing in her room when the hoodlums struck.

The attackers reportedly carted away two AK 47 rifles from the affected police station.

Police spokesman in the state, Loveth Oda, confirmed the incident.

She explained that corpses of the slain officers had been deposited in a mortuary while the two who sustained bullet wounds were receiving treatment.

Odah urged the public to provide the police with information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.

"Yes, three policemen were killed in the attack. We don't know the identity of the attackers yet; and we are calling on the general public to provide information to the police in order to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime", Odah said.

The attack was similar to the ones that happened during #EndSARS protests in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku reportedly visited the Onueke Police Station Saturday morning to ascertain the level of havoc done by the hoodlums.

He was reported to have vowed to fish out the perpetrators.

Residents of the area were living in palpable fear as policemen were said to be carrying out mass arrest in the area.

Sources from the area also said that there was no misunderstanding between the police and the people of the area prior to the attack

However, the Commissioner for Internal Security in the state, Mr. Stanley Okoroemegha, said the government was saddened by the incident.

Okoroemegha gave security agencies forty-eight hours to brief the government on how such a breach could have occurred without any intelligence to forestall it

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.