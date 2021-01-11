Nigeria: NPFL - Rivers Utd Unstoppable, Maintain Lead On Maximum Points

Rivers United FC continued their push to make a statement in the Nigerian topflight this season as they crushed visiting Kwara United 3-0 to stay on maximum nine points from three matches on top of the NPFL.

Two first half goals by Ifeanyi Anamena (in the 33 minutes) and Godwin Aguda (one minute later) and the penalty by Godwin Chika in the 90th sealed the top spot for the Pride of Rivers people.

Closely on the heels of United is the pair of Nasarawa and Dakkada both on seven points. Lobi and Enyimba are on six points but goals difference separated them into third and fourth on the NPFL log.

However, the highlight of the Match-day three fixtures of the NPFL was the two away victories recorded by Rangers in Kaduna against Jigawa Golden Stars and the Dakkada win in Nnewi against FC IfeanyiUbah.

Israel Abia was the lone goal winner in Kaduna as the Flying Antelopes break the hearts of Jigawa Golden Stars' fans in the 79th to earn Rangers victory.

In Nnewi, Nnamdi Mejuobi got the winner for Dakkada with his 29th-minute goal.

At the Lafia Township Stadium, Nasarawa United wrestled a point with seven minutes to go through Adamu Hassan after Nyima Nwagua's 48th opener for Kano Pillars.

The equaliser denied Pillars victory on the road and pushed the Lafia side behind Rivers United at No 2 on the log.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars defeated Warri Wolves 3-0 with goals from Ossy Martin (first minute), Mathias Samuel (64th), and Chinonso Okonkwo (90th).

Wisdom Jumbo's 61st-minute penalty was saved by Warri Wolves goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko.

After putting aside the trauma of being kicked out of the CAF Champions League by Sudanese Al Merriekh, Enyimba also kept a clean sheet in their first two matches of the season, winning both fixtures to place fifth.

The People's Elephant have Nabil Yarou to thank for his 24th minute goal.

Katsina United, MFM and Rangers all won their second matches of the season. While Katsina United's Rasheed Ahmed strikes twice (42nd and 74th minutes) against Adamawa United, Dennis Obasi's seventh minute goal is all MFM require to claim victory in Agege.

Titleholders Plateau United were ruthless against Heartland, winning their first match of the season by three goals to be lifted from 18th to 10th on the log. Scorers: Muhammadu Zulkifilu (19th minute), Amos Gyang (55th-minute penalty) and Jesse Akila (60th).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Plateau have now recorded four points from possible six after players and officials were placed on half salaries for their poor start to the season that included getting knocked out of the CAF competition.

MATCH-DAY THREE

Rivers Utd 3-0 Kwara Utd

Lobi Stars 3-0 Wolves

Plateau Utd 3-0 Heartland

Katsina Utd 2- Adamawa

Akwa Utd 2- 1 Abia

Enyimba 1-0 Wikki

MFM 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Jigawa Stars 0-1 Rangers

IfeanyiUbah 0-1 Dakkada

Nasarawa 1-1 Pillars