Nigeria: NPFL - Pillars Halt Nasarawa Utd Perfect Run, Rivers Utd Maintain 100% Record

Abuja — Actions continued in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020-21 season yesterday with matchday 3 fixtures recording two wins away from home, a draw and seven home wins.

Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars shared the spoils in a very entertaining 1-1 draw at the Lafia City Stadium. Nyima Nwagua gave Kano Pillars the lead just after the break but a late equalizer from Adamu Hassan in the 82nd minute ensured that Nasarawa United remained unbeaten.

Meanwhile, Rivers United maintained their perfect start to the season following an emphatic 3-0 win against Kwara United in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United's goals were scored by Ifeanyi Aneamena, Godwin Aguda, and Godwin Chika. Rivers United are top of the table with nine points after three rounds of matches.

Towering centre-back Ifeanyi Anaemena opened scoring for the hosts in the 32nd minute, while Godwin Aguda added the second a minute later. Chika Godwin scored the third goal from the spot on 90 minutes.

Darkada FC also maintained their unbeaten in the league following a 1-0 win away from home at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium in Nnewi. The all-important goal was scored by Nnamdi Mejuobi in the 29th minute and Dakadda sit firmly on the 3rd spot on the NPFL log with seven points from three games.

In Kaduna, Rangers got their second straight win of the season after defeating Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 thanks to a 79th-minute strike from substitute Isreal Abia.

Record NPFL winners, Enyimba maintained its 100 percent record after a narrow 1-0 win over Wikki Tourists, led by former Enyimba coach Usman Abdallah. New signing and Benin International, Nabil Yarou scored the goal in the 24th minute to hand the People's Elephant all three points.

In Jos, former champions Plateau United picked up a first win and three points of the season after brushing aside Heartland FC 3-0 at the New Jos Stadium. A first half goal from Muhammad Zulkif, and second-half goals from Amos Gyang and Akila Jesse ensured that Plateau United returned to winning ways. Heartland are without a win in three league games this season.

Lobi Stars also recorded another big win at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, thrashing Warri Wolves 3-0.

In the Northern derby, Katsina United overpowered Adamawa United with a 2-0 victory following a brace from Rasheed Ahmad while in the South West derby between MFM FC and Sunshine Stars, it was the Olokoya Boys that edged it with a narrow 1-0 win with Dennis Obasi scoring the goal.