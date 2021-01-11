Nigeria: National Principals' Cup Attracts Interests From Sponsors

11 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The proposed National Principals' Cup football competition is attracting interest from many sponsors across the country as the developmental event gathers momentum.

It was learnt at the weekend that reputable banks and multinationals have been calling the organisers on the modalities for the title sponsorship and other windows available in the competition.

"Companies are discussing with us on what it takes to be part of the event but we are looking at the logistics of a nationwide event and so we are not rushing into it.

"All the same, we are happy about the response from the public so far but in the days ahead, the public will also see how eager we are to take off," a member of the organizing team revealed on Saturday.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, shortly before the New Year reassured stakeholders that the ministry was committed strongly to the National Principals' Cup because of its importance.

"We rely on this event to bring back the lost glory in football at age-grade level especially now that our U-17 and U-20 teams are struggling in continental competitions," Dare hinted.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the tournament, Hideaspus in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Sports havestarted registration for the competition tentatively expected to kick off next month.

The organisers therefore enjoined all the Nigerian Public and Private Secondary Schools to commence registration in order to be eligible to participate in the inaugural edition of the National Principals' Cup.

The official website of the National Principals Cup www.principalscup.nghas been opened to Nigeria's public and private schools.

"Interested schools have been urged to register their schools and student athletes before the portal is closed for registration at a date to be announced later.

The National Principals' Cup is a talent hunt programme aimed at bringing out young talented footballers from tender with the aim of taking them to greater heights," stressed the statement from the organizers.

