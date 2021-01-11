Liberia: Fatal Accident Along Monrovia-Ganta Highway Leaves 7 Dead

Ganta — Seven persons have been reported dead as a result of a tragic motor accident along the Ganta-Monrovia highway.

The Liberia News Agency (LINA) has gathered that among the seven fatalities are six passengers and a driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

LINA Nimba County Correspondent reports that the two vehicles involved in the accident are commercial taxis traveling in opposite directions, one en route from Monrovia to Ganta while the other was from Ganta to Monrovia.

A driver of one of the vehicles and several other passengers in critical condition are said to be seeking medical attention at the Phebe Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County, even though the identities of the victims remain sketchy up to press time.

Scanty information from eyewitnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the accident occurred around the early afternoon hours of Saturday, January 9, when an "over-speeding" yellow taxi heading from Ganta to Monrovia left its lane and ran into another taxi headlining from Monrovia to Ganta between Gbarnga and Palala Town.

This is the second time an accident of such has occurred along the Gbarnga-Ganta highway within a period of six months.

It can be recalled that on July 15, 2020, a fatal accident involving a commercial taxi and a lorry carrying logs occurred almost at the same spot.

That accident left six persons, including the driver of the vehicle, instantly killed.

The six persons, who included five petty traders [all women] and the driver, were all residents of Ganta.

Since the asphalt pavement of the Monrovia-Ganta road, the occurrence of accidents has been frequent, something traffic officials, driver union authorities and passengers have hugely blamed on over-speeding by commercial drivers.

They further point out some of those accidents are a result of distraction from drivers, mainly caused by telephone calls and sometimes fatigue.

Although there are traffic signs to indicate speed limits, curves and bridges, it seems commercial divers still need more education about the rules of the road as well as the safety of the passengers.

Details on this latest development will be subsequently reported as they unfold.