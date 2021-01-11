Namibia: Women's Cricket Series Postponed

NAMIBIA's women's cricket series against Zimbabwe, which was due to take place in Windhoek from 22 January to 3 February has been postponed due to Covid-19.

Cricket Namibia's marketing manager Natalia Nauyoma in a statement said the postponement comes as a result of the current national lockdown underway in Zimbabwe due to the escalated number of Covid-19 cases.

"Cricket Namibia is saddened to announce the postponement of the women's series against Zimbabwe due to the opponent's lockdown regulations," she said.

Namibia and Zimbabwe were due to play five T20 matches and two 50-over One Day International matches against each other.

Nauyoma, however, said the Namibian women's team will now have a national camp from 18 to 22 January of which they have selected 14 selected players to participate in inter-squad games in Windhoek.

The 14 players are: Irené van Zyl (captain), Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Suné Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Arrasta Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelanye Mwatile, Reehana Khan, Shiomwenyo Namusha, Didi Foerster, Victoria Hamunyela and Phia Gerber.

The cancellation of the Zimbabwean tour follows on the heels of the Netherlands national men's tour to Namibia that was also cancelled last month.

The Netherlands was supposed to tour Namibia in February, but they announced the cancellation of the tour last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the world.