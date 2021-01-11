Namibia: Women's Cricket Series Postponed

11 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NAMIBIA's women's cricket series against Zimbabwe, which was due to take place in Windhoek from 22 January to 3 February has been postponed due to Covid-19.

Cricket Namibia's marketing manager Natalia Nauyoma in a statement said the postponement comes as a result of the current national lockdown underway in Zimbabwe due to the escalated number of Covid-19 cases.

"Cricket Namibia is saddened to announce the postponement of the women's series against Zimbabwe due to the opponent's lockdown regulations," she said.

Namibia and Zimbabwe were due to play five T20 matches and two 50-over One Day International matches against each other.

Nauyoma, however, said the Namibian women's team will now have a national camp from 18 to 22 January of which they have selected 14 selected players to participate in inter-squad games in Windhoek.

The 14 players are: Irené van Zyl (captain), Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Suné Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Arrasta Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelanye Mwatile, Reehana Khan, Shiomwenyo Namusha, Didi Foerster, Victoria Hamunyela and Phia Gerber.

The cancellation of the Zimbabwean tour follows on the heels of the Netherlands national men's tour to Namibia that was also cancelled last month.

The Netherlands was supposed to tour Namibia in February, but they announced the cancellation of the tour last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the world.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.