Kenya: Isiolo Youths Decry Delay in Completing Sh345 Million Stadium

Youths from Isiolo have asked the county government to expedite the completion of the Sh345 million stadium being built in Isiolo town, saying the delayed works continue to deny them the chance to hone their sports skills.

Sports Chief Officer Rashid Arale earlier said the state-of-the-art facility, which is halfway complete, was to be ready by December 2020 but due to delays occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the timeline will be extended by two months.

No work has been going on at the stadium for the last six months.

Sportsmen and women in the county continue to dig deep into their pockets to access standard training facilities in other counties, with local football teams training and hosting matches at schools grounds that are in sorry state.

Justin Maingi, a 20-year-old footballer from Kulamawe, is among talented youths who have borne the brunt of inadequate training facilities and complains of unfair selection of players during trials for national teams.

And while the stadium is geared towards nurturing talent and motivating youths to embrace sports, the footballer says its delayed completion could make young people get lured into drug abuse and joining terror groups.

No training ground

"I have formed my own team and, due to lack of training ground, we have been training at our ACK church in Isiolo town," said Mr Maingi, who previously played for Mwangaza and Taqwa football clubs.

The soccer enthusiast said Governor Mohamed Kuti's administration should ensure crucial sports information is relayed to all the youths as many are missing out on such communication.

The first phase of terraces and the main pavilion is almost complete with final touches remaining at the stadium, which on completion, will accommodate between 35,000 and 40,000 fans.

A similar structure comprising of terraces and pavilion will be constructed in the second phase of the works and laying of the tartan track and the pitch will be done thereafter.

The stadium will have a tartan track with eight lanes, pavilion and pitch for football, volleyball, netball and basketball, all with artificial turf, and will also host a number of indoor games such as boxing and badminton.