Tunisia: Coronavirus - 62 Additional Deaths, 1,762 More Infections

10 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 1,762 more cases of infection by the Coronavirus and 62 additional deaths as of January 9 at 11:00 a.m., bringing the total number of deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic to 5,215, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.

6,143 tests were carried out on the same date bringing the total number of screenings carried out since the outbreak of the pandemic to 683,912, a statement of the department reads.

According to the daily report of the Ministry of Health, the number of individuals cured is 1,175 on January 9th, while the total number of patients cured is 117,701.

Some 1,702 patients are still hospitalised in public and private institutions, including 358 in intensive care.

The Ministry has called on citizens to strictly respect the law and the health protocol put in place to curb the surging number of cases of infection by the virus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.