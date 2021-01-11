Tunisia: Coronavirus - 62 Additional Deaths, 1,762 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — 1,762 more cases of infection by the Coronavirus and 62 additional deaths as of January 9 at 11:00 a.m., bringing the total number of deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic to 5,215, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.

6,143 tests were carried out on the same date bringing the total number of screenings carried out since the outbreak of the pandemic to 683,912, a statement of the department reads.

According to the daily report of the Ministry of Health, the number of individuals cured is 1,175 on January 9th, while the total number of patients cured is 117,701.

Some 1,702 patients are still hospitalised in public and private institutions, including 358 in intensive care.

The Ministry has called on citizens to strictly respect the law and the health protocol put in place to curb the surging number of cases of infection by the virus.