Nigeria: CAF Confed Cup - Enyimba Ready for Rivers United, Celtics - Adebayo

9 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Enyimba will be at home for the first leg on February 14.

Enyimba defender Abiodun Adebayo has reacted to Friday's CAF Confederation Cup playoff draw held in Cairo, Egypt.

The People's Elephant were pitched against the winner of the yet-to-be-concluded tie between Nigeria's Rivers United and South African side, Bloemfontein Celtics.

Adebayo, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said he had no particular preference among the two teams. He said Enyimba has what it takes to overcome whoever emerges from the duo

"There is no preference... any of them will do, we just have to prepare hard on our own part for whoever emerges," Adebayo stated.

The hard-tackling defender who joined Enyimba from Abia Warriors in August 2019 added: "Though I might have said I would like to face the South African team (Celtics) but since Rivers United are our brothers, it would be good to play against them also".

For the Confederation Cup playoff tie, Enyimba will be at home for the first leg on February 14, before traveling for the return fixture a week later.

While they plan to launch themselves back to continental football after the Champions League exit, Fatai Osho's side has crowded fixtures ahead of them on the domestic scene.

They will be starting with Sunday's tie in Aba against Wikki Tourist before traveling to Owerri for a midweek fixture against Heartland.

Enyimba will then host Kano Pillars in a choice fixture on Sunday 17th January and move to Illorin three days later to fulfill the outstanding fixture against Kwara United.

Adamawa United (Away), Katsina United (Home), Nasarawa United (Away), and Plateau United (Home) are Enyimba's other league fixtures before the first leg of the Confederation Cup tie on Valentine's Day.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.