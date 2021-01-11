South Africa: Schools Will Reopen On 27 January, As Planned, Says Department of Basic Education

10 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Department of Basic Education has made assurances that plans are on track for the reopening of schools when the academic year commences on 27 January.

The Department of Basic Education has said it did not receive any requests to delay the reopening of schools, scheduled for the end of January. This follows concerns by parent groups over the high rates of Covid-19 infections in South Africa.

Schools are due to open for the new academic year on Monday, 25 January, for teachers, while learners will return on Wednesday, 27 January.

On Sunday, City Press reported that parents had raised concerns over the reopening, while the Sunday Times reported that some private schools could delay their reopening, depending on what President Cyril Ramaphosa announces.

'The department has not received a single request to delay the reopening of schools. I am not aware of such a call," said Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

He confirmed to Daily Maverick that the department had made a presentation to the National Coronavirus Command Council on schools' state of readiness for the reopening.

"Delaying [the reopening of] schools is not a solution," said Mhlanga - instead, what was required was a strict adherence...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.