Namibia: Shikongo, Jacobs Triumph At Swakop Open

Risto Shikongo and Lesedi Jacobs emerged as the singles champions of the Swakopmund Open presented by the Namibia Tennis Association at the coastal town last month.

In the men's final, Shikongo beat George Louw 6-1, 7-5, while Jacobs beat Linique Theron 6-1, 6-1 in the women's final.

The men's singles competition had a fine turnout of 19 entrants, with the top seeds all comfortably progressing to the quarterfinals.

The first upset came in the quarterfinals when the unseeded George Louw beat the fourth-seeded Michau Basson 6-2, 6-3.

The other results, however, went according to seedings, with the top three seeds all reaching the semis.

The top-seeded Daniel Jauss beat Borja Romero 6-1, 6-2; the third-seeded Shikongo beat Andre de Beer, who retired after an injury; and the second-seeded Dantago Gawanab beat Andre de Beer Junior 6-1, 6-1.

Both semifinals produced upsets as the top two seeds were eliminated.

In a tightly-contested match, Jauss lost 7-5, 6-4 to Shikongo, while Louw produced a great comeback to beat Gawanab 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 in the other semi.

In the final, Shikongo easily won the first set 6-1, but Louw pushed him all the way in the second set, before Shikongo won it 7-5 to win the title.

The women's singles competition only had nine entries, with the matches proceeding on a round robin basis in two groups.

The defending champion Linique Theron, who is currently coaching in South Africa, won all her matches to top Group A, while the junior Taimi Nashiku won two of her three matches to also reach the semifinals.

In Group B, Lesedi Jacobs, who had returned from the United States where she plays for the University of Kentucky, won all her matches to qualify for the semis, and was joined by the junior Lisa Yssel who won three out of four matches.

Both semis were one-sided affairs with Jacobs beating Nashiku 6-1, 6-1, while Theron beat Yssel 6-1, 6-1.

The final saw a turn-up for the books with the second-seeded Jacobs overpowering the top-seeded Theron 6-1, 6-1 to win the title.

In the men's doubles competition the eighth-seeded veteran pair of Michau Basson and Horst Theo Jauss won the title after beating the seventh-seeded Dantago Gawanab and SP van Wyk 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

The women's doubles final was a close affair with Lesedi Jacobs and Taimi Nashiku beating Linique Theron and Raica Coelho 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 to win the title.