South Africa: Treasury and Land Bank Are Sowing Infertile Seeds Through Poor Leadership - - to the Detriment of Farmers

10 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Noko Masipa

The Auditor-General of South Africa's disclaimer audit opinion findings on the Land Bank are of great concern for everyone in the agricultural sector. They highlight many issues that include, among others, the leadership's inability to implement effective human resource management to ensure that there is stability and proper succession planning.

The situation the Land Bank finds itself in is a result of National Treasury neglecting its oversight role of this strategic institution. Many of the bank's continuous problems stem from the lack of political will to support it in fulfilling its mandate. This was demonstrated when National Treasury allowed the bank's former CEO, TP Nchocho, to leave without having an immediate replacement or succession plan in place.

The bank has had three acting chief executives since the departure of Mr Nchocho. No institution can attain normalcy under three different acting CEOs in one year. Twelve months later, the bank still did not have a CEO. This resulted in a number of downgrades by Moody's credit rating agency, which caused investor panic, resulting in many investors withdrawing their funding from the bank.

This leadership vacuum was created by the ANC's lack of political will to see the Land Bank fulfil its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

