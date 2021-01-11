Southern Africa: Kaizer Chiefs Meet Petro Atletico in All-Cosafa Clash in Champions League

8 January 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

COSAFA sides Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa and Petro Atletico from Angola have been drawn in the same pool in the CAF Champions League group stages.

An open Group C also contains Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) and Horoya (Guinea), with Chiefs returning to Angola having already eliminated Primeiro de Agosto in the last round of the competition.

COSAFA's third representative at this stage of the competition, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, were paired in Group B with TP Mazembe. The Congolese are the top seeds with Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria and Sudan's Al Hilal completing the group.

Pitso Mosimane avoided a meeting between holders Al Ahly of Egypt and his old club Sundowns, something that would have been a headline-grabbing moment in both countries.

Defending champs Ahly, who Mosimane led to a record-extending title last month, were drawn in Group A against AS Vita Club from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Al Merreikh (Sudan) and Tanzania's Simba.

The last of the groups contains Mouloudia Alger (Algeria), Zamalek (Egypt), Teungueth (Senegal) and Esperance (Tunisia).

The draw was conducted at the Confederation of African Football's headquarters in Cairo on Friday.

The group stages kick off on the weekend of February 12-13 with the group matches completed on April 9-10. The top two teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals.

The draw:

Group A: AS Vita Club (DR Congo), Al Ahly (Egypt), Al Merreikh (Sudan), Simba (Tanzania)

Group B: Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Hilal (Sudan)

Group C: Petro Atletico (Angola), Horoya (Guinea), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

Group D: Mouloudia Alger (Algeria), Zamalek (Egypt), Teungueth (Senegal), Esperance (Tunisia)

