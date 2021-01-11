South Africa: Our Expectations of 2021 Have Been Tempered - but Hope Blooms If We Tend to It

opinion

My great grandfather never knew his birthday, but his family marked the time of his birth in reference to the cattle disease of the 1890s which affected the lives of so many people. Just like the year of the cattle disease, the year 2020 will be a reference point for many changes in our lives.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

This 2020 New Year's Eve was an extreme departure from what has been the norm my whole life - ringing in the new year in a loving and buoyant community. For most of us, this time around New Year's Eve was muted. Despite the curfew that made it hard to celebrate with others, it did feel fitting, in keeping with the 2020 trend: this has been a year of lockdowns, social distancing and quarantines.

The president's message to stay at home and to light a candle for those who we have left behind in 2020 was the right way to end the year. We cannot pretend that this moment is anything other than abnormal. I heeded the president's message. I lit my candles and started meditating and praying around 11pm.

I was grounded in my meditation...