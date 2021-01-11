South Africa: Folweni Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

press release

All communities Services by the Folweni police station are advised that this police station has been temporarily closed due to fact that there are members at the community service centre who tested positive.

The community service centre will operate from the victim friendly room below the station parking area.

To access the station, the community can call for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Folweni police station community service center will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and service s will resume normal as soon decontamination process completed.

Folweni saps management apologies for any inconvenience.

Station commander: 0824179779

Support commander: 082 635 4069

Detectives commander: 0822949318

Acting Vispol commander: 07252135912.