Kenya: Sh350 Million Stadium to Be Ready Next Month, Says Wamalwa

The construction of the Sh350 million Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu is set to be completed next month.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, who toured the facility on Friday, said the 30,000-capacity stadium will help nurture talents of youth in Western Kenya.

"After inspecting the ongoing works, I am convinced that there is satisfactory progress, and the contractor has assured me that the facility will be ready by the end of next month," he said at Mamboleo ASK Showground.

The CS also noted that the completion will enable the county to showcase the state-of-the-art stadium, which is expected to be the conference venue for the upcoming Africities summit in November this year.

"This platform will not only place Kisumu on the world map, but also grow the entire Lake Region Economic Bloc and Kenya at large," he said.

Africities is the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa's flagship Pan-African event that is held every three years in one of the five regions of Africa.

"Kisumu will become the first intermediary city to host the Africities , which is expected to be attended by more tha 10,000 delegates during the ninth edition of Africities," said the CS.

The government also plans to construct the 63km Kisumu-Mamboleo-Chemelil-Muhoroni road and the stretch leading to the facility ahead of the continental summit.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, who accompanied Mr Wamalwa, reiterated the county's commitment to partner with the national government in fast-tracking the completion of key projects ahead of the summit.

"We are certain that hotels and accommodation facilities in the county ranging from two to five star are able to accommodate more than 10,000 people," he said.

CS Wamalwa, who visited some of the hotels expected to host the visitors, also called on the neighbouring counties to take advantage of the opportunity to come up with facilities that conform to international standards.

"I urge private sector players to consider investing in the sector, which has a lot of economic potential."

The delegation also consisted of Devolution Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli and his Sports counterpart Joe Okudo.