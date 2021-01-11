Zimbabwe: Harare Backs Health Ban On Vendors, Kombis

Harare City Council has said it supports central Government's efforts to ensure compliance with health protocols and urged those breaking the law to put the health of fellow citizens ahead of monetary gains.

Acting Mayor Councillor Stewart Mutizwa said council would crackdown on unlicensed commuter omnibus operators evading law enforcement agents and helping spread Covid-19.

"The city would want to warn vendors and other small to medium enterprises that have defied the Government directive and continue to operate that the long arm of the law will catch up with them and they should stop forthwith all their operations.

"Transport operators continue plying certain routes in the city, mainly those that do not pass through the central business district.

"These routes include Dzivaresekwa-Machipisa, Westgate-Warren Park and Machipisa- Chitungwiza. I would like to urge transport operators to stop and consider the health of fellow residents ahead of monetary gains."

Clr Mutizwa said it was regrettable that many people had relaxed their guard and were no longer practising any preventative measures at a time there was a spike in Covid-19 cases.

"Our great city has become the country's coronavirus epicentre as figures continue to spiral beyond our control and that of the already overwhelmed health delivery system.

"It is against this background that as a city, we would like to urge fellow residents to heed the Government's call for a reviewable 30-day lockdown to curb the spread of this scourge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The city, together with other Government arms, will do everything in its power to make sure that this lockdown succeeds in its objectives."

Clr Mutizwa said the city's frontline health staff were already overwhelmed and residents should be responsible to avoiding overburdening them.

"Let us put the little resources to good use by using them on deserving patients. We want people indoors for the good of society not for selfish reasons. In the same vein, let me urge residents to stay indoors and help the nation to fight this disease. Together, we can beat this," he said.

Clr Mutizwa urged those coming into the central business district (CBD) to keep the city clean saying the local authority was assembling teams to ensure all the dirt that had been piling in recent months was removed.