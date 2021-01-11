Zimbabwe: Govt Bans Movement of Dead Bodies

11 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

With immediate effect, people who die will be buried in towns or areas in which they would have died and there will be no body-viewing, Government has said.

Police have since been ordered to block any movement of corpses.

Government announced the measures last night as 978 new cases and 24 deaths were recorded countrywide.

The measures seek to contain the spread of Covid-19, which is threatening to spiral out of control with 507 people having died from the virus from 21 477 cases recorded so far.

In a statement last night, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the new measures were ordered by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has informed the police of immediate restrictions imposed on the movement of dead bodies for burial in the country.

"According to health officials, a body will now be buried in the town/city where the death would have taken place. This is being done in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"In this regard, police will only clear body movements for burial straight from a funeral parlour/hospital mortuary to the burial site.

"No body viewing will be allowed and bodies will not be taken home."

"The public is implored to keep a distance as the body is lowered into the grave by either city health or funeral parlour officials. The grave site will be disinfected before burial.

"Police commanders in all provinces have been advised to ensure that the Government's directive is complied with. The public is accordingly informed of this important message," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The Government has put in place a number of restrictions to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare last week, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe warned those defying the order restricting people to 30 per funeral.

"The ministry has also noted with concern, that despite funerals being allowed a maximum of 30 people, this limit is being disregarded by many.

"Citizens are urged to observe this regulation. Any violation of this requirement will meet the full wrath of the law," said Minister Kazembe.

Prior to this announcement, only people who died of Covid-19 had their bodies taken straight to burial places, without being taken home or body viewing.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.