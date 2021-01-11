Nigeria: Stop Deductions of Workers Salaries, Ex Workers Pensions, Kano Govt Charged

11 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

Kaduna — Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) Kano State chapter a conglomerate of several youth associations, Community Based Organizations, Women associations and many more interest and like minds groups has called on Kano State Government to desist from 'unnecessary' deduction of civil servants salaries and pensions of ex workers.

The groups in a statement issued and signed by the chapter Chairman, Ali Abubakar Sadiq, averred that, "at Kano state level, we noticed with dismay the recent attitude of Kano state government of deducting salaries and allowances of state workers and pensioners respectively.

"At this time of high and exorbitant prices of essential commodities as well as necessary services like medical, transport and so on, deducting salaries will not augur well to the teeming populace of civil servants, ex servants and the economy in general".

CNG therefore appealed to Kano State Government to henceforth halt and or abstain from deducting anyone's salary or pension allowance.

"All money deducted should immediately be paid back to those who are legitimately entitled to it" stressing that

"Instead of deducting salaries, Kano state government should pay attention to the recruitment of new teaching staff as suggested recently by Kano State House of Assembly to deal with menace that our educational system faces and always bedeviled with".

