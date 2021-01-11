South Africa: ANC January 8 Statement - We Have the Talent, the Experience and the Potential to Deal Decisively With the Corrupt

opinion

If President Cyril Ramaphosa's words that 'it is only if we stand united against corruption that we can restore the integrity of our movement' are not taken seriously, then the ANC and the tripartite alliance's slide towards failure as a 'movement', an alliance and as a state will continue.

The January 8 statement by the leadership of the ANC is intended to inform, inspire and encourage those who remain faithful to the tripartite alliance (the movement, the party and the trade union federation) that has governed at national level since 1994. It is a message to members, both current and prospective, and an announcement to the world regarding the trajectory of the priorities identified for the year ahead.

Unsurprisingly and predictably, the need to urgently prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, to repair SA's broken economy and to cement the country's place in a better continent and world have been singled out this year. All well and good. However, if the president's words on corruption are not taken seriously, then none of these goals will be achieved and the slide towards failure as a "movement", an alliance and as a state will continue.

The president said: "It is...