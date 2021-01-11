Kenya: Youths Protest Over Delayed Completion of Isiolo Stadium

11 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

Youths in Isiolo have demanded that the County government expedite completion of the Sh345 million Isiolo Stadium.

They said over the weekend the delay in completing the facility continued to deny them a chance to hone their sporting skills.

Justin Maingi, a 20-year-old footballer from Kulamawe, is among talented youths that have struggled to get suitable venue to play the game and now want the stadium urgently completed.

They said lack of facilities had impacted on their chances of playing at a higher level including international football.

"I have formed my own team and, due to lack of training ground, we have been training at our ACK church in Isiolo town," said Maingi who previously played for Mwangaza and Taqwa Football club.

Isiolo County Sports Chief Officer Rashid Arale earlier last year projected that the stadium would be completed by December 2020 but the deadline was extended by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spot check at the site, however, reveals no work had been done in the recent past.

Forced to travel

Sports teams, sportsmen and women in the county are forced to travel to other counties to access standard training facilities.

Those that cannot travel are forced to train in school grounds, most in terrible state, and to also host their matches at the same wanting venues.

The first phase of the Isiolo Stadium project that included construction of terraces and the main pavilion is almost complete.

When complete, the stadium will accommodate between 35, 000 and 40,000 people, making it the biggest sports facility in the region.

An eight-lane tartan track will also be laid down together with an artificial football field surface.

The facility will also have courts that will allow for volleyball, netball, basketball, badminton and boxing to be staged.

