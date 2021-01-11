Nigeria: Villagers Apprehend Bandits As Military Sustains Offensive

10 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

Kaduna — Villagers along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have apprehended two suspected bandits, who attacked some farmers, the Kaduna State Government said Saturday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, said the military, under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike, had reported that the villagers pursued and apprehended two of the suspects after bandits launched an attack on some farmers in the community.

In a statement, Aruwan revealed that one of the suspects died due to severe beating by the villagers.

He added that the other person is in a critical condition in the custody of the troops.

He further stated that the military had continued in their offensive on identified bandits' hideouts in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

According to him, operational feedback to the state government indicates that armed reconnaissance was carried out over Sani Maichuku, Alhaji Chorki, Sangeku, Zabiya, Dutsen Magaji, Kotonkoro and adjoining settlements.

He also stated that in Sani Maichuku, several bandits' settlements were sighted; and they were confronted as some of them attempted to escape on three motorcycles.

The commissioner said Governor Nasir el-Rufai had commended the military for another successful round of operation in the Birnin Gwari area and praised their sustained efforts.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.