Nigeria: 17 Perish in Nasarawa Road Crash

Lafia — The Federal Roads Safety Commission - FRSC, has confirmed the death of 17 travellers in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Saturday night.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Akwanga, Assistant Corps Commander Ebere Onyegbaduo, confirmed the development to our correspondent yesterday.

" We received a distress call of a ghastly accident by 7 pm around Ahead Town, it is between Akwanga and Gudi Towns.

" We rush to the scene and found a Commercial VW Sharon Bus and a Private Toyota Sienna Bus engulfed in flames with the occupants inside the burning vehicles.

" We called for Fire Brigade, the fire was contained by 11pm and we completed the rescue by 2 am." He said.

ACC Ebere said preliminary investigation shows that the Sharon Bus was coming from Abuja and he was overtaking on a hill and at a bend, he ran into the Sienna and the vehicles went up in flames and led to the death of 17 People beyond recognition.

He said the occupants of the Sharon Bus have been deposited at the Akwanga General Hospital while those of the Sienna have been taken to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, ( DASH) in Lafia.

ACC Ebere cautioned Drivers to avoid dangerous driving to safeguard their lives and of others.

Similarly, the occupants of the Sienna car has been identified as Prince Nuhu Hamman Gabdo, his wife and Children.

They were returning to Abuja after the visit to his town in Gashaka, Mambilla plateau of Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba state.

The late Nuhu Hamman Gabdo was a staff with Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) in Abuja and held the traditional title of Ubandoma of Gashaka Chiefdom.