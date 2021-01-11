Kenya: Two Form Four Leavers Taking Medical Innovations By Storm

Ensconced between a chicken coop and a sheep pen stands a small shed where two young men are huddled working on a table. A heavy whiff of chicken droppings hangs in the air.

In this modest if rickety storage shanty in Thogoto, Kikuyu, Kiambu County, Form Four leavers David Gathu and Moses Kiuna have worked for 10 years, assembling several medical equipment.

Among their imaginative creations is a coronavirus decontaminator system, a brain-signal-operated prosthetic arm and a pulse reader.

There is also a prototype of a sterilising machine for personal protective equipment.

"We use old computer motherboards, transistors, wood and scrap metal to assemble our prototypes. All our materials are sourced locally," Kiuna, 26, tells the Nation, scanning in a single sweep the room that is decked with multiple prototypes for various other devices and models of the human brain and body.

Gathu, 29, says they made the decontaminator machine as a contribution to the fight against the virus. The machine coverts oxygen into an oxide through a chain of reactions.

"The oxide, which is a highly reactive compound, then destroys proteins that make up viruses, fungi and bacteria through oxidation," he says.

It took the duo only nine months to assemble the complex apparatus, but the work had begun eight years ago when the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) emerged.

"The chemical structures of MERS and Covid-19 are almost similar (both are coronaviruses). We spent many years studying the composition before we came up with the equipment," he adds.

Human traffic

The duo says the machines would be cost effective for schools and other public facilities that experience high human traffic. "The machine can sterilise a room within a few minutes of use. It's also cheaper than sanitisers," Kiuna argued. But if the decontaminator is fascinating, it is the prosthetic arm that is a marvel, the product of a two-year painstaking process.

They created the artificial arm to allow persons with limb disability to perform various tasks on their own.

The arm operates with a brain machine interface that is worn on the head. It works by "tapping, filtering and amplifying brain activity" before converting them into digital signals. The digital signal is then transmitted to the arm for movement. It can answer a phone call, switch lights and even lift an object. The young innovators may not have gone past secondary school, yet they talk about electromagnetics, biomechatronics and biophysics with the flair and effortlessness of geniuses. They cite books, sci-fi (science fiction) movies and "our God-given talent" as their source of inspiration.

The duo has also created a pulse vest that cardiac-arrest patients wear around the chest to monitor the heartbeat. "Our wish is to get funding so that we can acquire the right materials for our work and for expansion," says Gathu. as they lend final touches to the latest project in their ensemble -a currency disinfector.

Kenya, they say, has the capability to develop its own medical equipment instead of importing.

"We need a tech hub where we can carry out more research and tests on our equipment and to create more prototypes," Kiuna says.

It's now 11 and nine years since Gathu and Kiuna completed their secondary education, respectively. Weighed down by poverty, their families could not afford tertiary education for them. But every day, they keep their hope alive for attaining university education. "A scholarship to study technology in any university will be a big boost to our dream of becoming scientists," says Kiuna.

