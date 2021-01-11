South Africa: North West Provincial Legislature On Passing of Former MEC Mmule Maluleka

press release

Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature saddened by the sudden death of former Member of Parliament and MEC Mmule Maluleka

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature Hon Sussana Dantjie is saddened by the sudden and untimely death of Mmule Maluleka who died on 08 January 2021 at her home in Mathibestad in Bojanala District of the Province after a long illness. At the time of her death, the Speaker who spoke to her telephonically two days ago, was convinced that Ms Maluleka was fully recovered especially that she presented no sign of illness whatsoever.

The Speaker who was highly emotional said; "This is a tragic loss to the Legislature and to the nation as a whole. Death has robbed the people of North West and South Africa at large, of a dedicated servant of the people who selflessly served her nation with distinction and loyalty".

Miss Maluleka met her untimely death whilst serving as the Media Liaison Officer in the Office of the Speaker, Hon Sussana Dantjie. Ms Maluleka previously worked as the Member of the National Assembly; MEC for Public Works in the North West Province and was at some stage the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee of Public Works. It is therefore the sincerest wish of the Hon Speaker to express that in all these mentioned portfolios, Ms Maluleka never disappointed as she served the public service with distinction.

"She was an accomplished, committed and dedicated servant of the people with a high level of a very sharp mind who was ever ready to serve the people and her country", said Hon Dantjie who concluded by saying that "as the Legislature, we are poorer without her, a humble leader at her right, imboqo, malibongwe, woman of note. She died on the day of the burial of one of the dedicated servants of the people, the late Victor Tsie - the Deputy Director in the Security Division who also served the Legislature with distinction".

The Hon Speaker, the Members of the North West Provincial Legislature and Staff sends their deepest condolences to the Maluleka family as a whole. She will be sorely missed within the Legislative and Executive Sectors respectively. May her soul and that of Victor Tsie rest in perfect and eternal peace.

The media and the public will be accordingly informed of funeral arrangements once the family so advises.