South Africa: Govt Saddened By the Passing of Ms Dolly Mokgatle

press release

Government saddened by the passing of Ms Dolly Mokgatle

Government is deeply saddened by the passing of Ms Dolly Mokgatle, the Executive Director and co-founder of Peotona Group Holdings. She was an established business leader who held various leadership positions within several of South Africa's state-owned enterprises and the private sector.

Ms Mokgatle was well-known for her notable contributions towards the empowerment of women. The Director-General (DG) of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Ms Phumla Williams, said: "This is truly a sad day, as we have lost a leader who recognised the critical importance of gender equity and the empowerment of women. She was a staunch believer in educating and mentoring girls to achieve their dreams."

Ms Mokgatle also served as Chief Executive Officer of Spoornet, and was the first woman, first black person and first non-technical person to be appointed to the position of Managing Director of Eskom's Transmission Group. Her wealth of experience in energy-related matters played a role in her appointment as the Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Today, as a country, we have lost a great leader, a visionary and someone who was instrumental in steering energy-related matters for the country. "We must all continue with her legacy and work to empower women," said Ms Williams.