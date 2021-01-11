South Africa: Govt Saddened By the Passing of Ms Dolly Mokgatle

11 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government saddened by the passing of Ms Dolly Mokgatle

Government is deeply saddened by the passing of Ms Dolly Mokgatle, the Executive Director and co-founder of Peotona Group Holdings. She was an established business leader who held various leadership positions within several of South Africa's state-owned enterprises and the private sector.

Ms Mokgatle was well-known for her notable contributions towards the empowerment of women. The Director-General (DG) of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Ms Phumla Williams, said: "This is truly a sad day, as we have lost a leader who recognised the critical importance of gender equity and the empowerment of women. She was a staunch believer in educating and mentoring girls to achieve their dreams."

Ms Mokgatle also served as Chief Executive Officer of Spoornet, and was the first woman, first black person and first non-technical person to be appointed to the position of Managing Director of Eskom's Transmission Group. Her wealth of experience in energy-related matters played a role in her appointment as the Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Today, as a country, we have lost a great leader, a visionary and someone who was instrumental in steering energy-related matters for the country. "We must all continue with her legacy and work to empower women," said Ms Williams.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.