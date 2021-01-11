South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 17,421 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 231 597.

Regrettably, we report a further 339 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 77 , Free State 19, Gauteng 28, Kwa-Zulu Natal 71, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 10, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 113. This brings the total deaths to 33 163.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 966 368, representing a recovery rate of 78,4%