South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 21 606 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 214 176.

Regrettably, we report a further 399 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 11, Gaut- eng 69, Kwa-Zulu Natal 96, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 15, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 106 . This brings the total deaths to 32 824.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 956 712, representing a recovery rate of 78,9%.