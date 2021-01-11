South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 21 606 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

9 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 214 176.

Regrettably, we report a further 399 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 11, Gaut- eng 69, Kwa-Zulu Natal 96, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 15, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 106 . This brings the total deaths to 32 824.

Our recoveries now stand at 956 712, representing a recovery rate of 78,9%.

