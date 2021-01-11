South Africa: Heidedal and Koppies Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

press release

The police stations in Heidedal and Koppies are closed after members tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

The communities serviced by the said police stations are advised that the Community Service Centres will temporarily operate as follows:

Heidedal:

CSC will operate from the CPF Office in the same yard of the police station. For emergency Station Commander, can be contacted at 0716065715.

Koppies:

CSC will operate from the Old state house, Nr. 43, North street, Koppies.

Station Commander, can be contacted at 082 465 2977/ Vispol Commander on 0824666837

The buildings will be disinfected for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

The community will be informed once the stations are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.