South Africa: Home Affairs On Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza Recovering From Covid-19

9 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza is back at work after making a full recovery from COVID-19

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza is back at work after receiving a Covid-19 negative test result on 08 January 2021.

Deputy Minister Nzuza had been in self-isolation at home since 29 December 2020 following advice by healthcare professionals.

"Every day we are reminded that Covid-19 remains with us. We must remain vigilant and help to reduce the number of infections by wearing face masks properly, observing social distancing, regularly sanitising our hands and self-isolating when advised to by health professionals," said Deputy Minister Nzuza.

