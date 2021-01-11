Angola: Luanda Port Output Increases By 13%

9 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Port of Luanda has reported an increase of 87,777 tons of goods in November 2020, compared to 620,226 tons handled in the same period of 2019.

In 2020, the company handled 701, 443 tons, an increase of about 13%, according to data released by Ministry of Transport, reached Angop on Saturday.

The source referred to the months of July and November, as having recorded the biggest peaks of 2020.

As for December 2020, the company predicts good results, which are being processed.

