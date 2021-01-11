Kenya: NMS Announce Second Phase of Housing Upgrade

10 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has earmarked 10 more County government estates for redevelopment in the second phase of an affordable housing project in the capital.

These estates include Bahati, Maringo, Jericho, Lumumba, Bondeni, Ziwani, Embakasi, California, Kariobangi North, and Woodley.

In a public notice, NMS, as the contracting authority, called for expression of interest (EOI) from development partners from the banking industry, pension funds and schemes, real estate, and other investors for a joint venture partnership.

NMS Deputy Director-General Kang'ethe Thuku said the urban regeneration project is aimed at providing accessible and adequate low-cost housing with reasonable standards of sanitation.

"This is the second phase of the affordable housing delivery programme in Nairobi which aims at tackling urban decline, improving quality of the built environment, increasing housing stock, promoting optimal utilization of land and improving the quality of social-economic life of residents," said Thuku.

He said firms will only be shortlisted for participation after demonstrating technical and financial capabilities in response to the requirements for the project contained in the request for proposal document, which will be circulated to only shortlisted firms upon evaluation of their submissions.

"Pre-qualification applications and attachments must be submitted in hard copy, not later than 12 noon of January 22, 2021 at the tender boxes marked "NMS A" and "NMS B" located at Exits A and B of KICC, Ground Floor," he said.

The second phase will now join the ongoing first phase regeneration of other seven Nairobi County government estates including Ngong Road Phases I and II, Uhuru Estate, New Ngara, Old Ngara, Suna Road, Pangani and Jeevanjee/Bachelor Quarters.

Already, Pangani and Jeevanjee projects began last year with the first 160 housing units under the Sh5 billion Pangani project to be unveiled next month.

The renewal of the estate was awarded to Tecnofin as the developer and SS Malonza as the consultant and is the flagship project of the first phase of the plan that aimed to put up between 10,000 and 12,000 housing units at the end of the phase.

The project, which comprises five blocks made up of 1,562 housing units, will be complete by December 2021.

On the other hand, the Jeevanje renewal project which was awarded to Jabavu Village Limited where construction began later last year also costs Sh5 billion and will comprise of 1,830 housing units where 1,216 will be affordable units while 614 will be market housing units.

Edermann, Lordship Africa, Stanlib, KCB, Kiewa Group, Directline Assurance will handle Ngong Road estate Phase I, Ngong Road Phase II, Uhuru Estate, New Ngara, Old Ngara and Suna Road respectively.

