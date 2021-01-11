Nigeria: Dangote Loses $900m, Drops Eight Places On Billionaires List

World Econonic Forum/Flickr
Aliko Dangote (file photo).
11 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Dangote Industries Limited ended trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Friday, as the biggest loser leaving its owner, Aliko Dangote, with a drop in net worth by $900m.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index which ranks the first 500 richest people in the world showed that his wealth fell from $18.4bn on Thursday to $17.5bn on Friday, taking him from 106th to 114th on the list of wealthiest people in the world.

According to Bloomberg, "The majority of Dangote's fortune is derived from his 86 per cent stake in publicly-traded Dangote Cement. He holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.

"A $12bn oil refinery that is currently being developed in Nigeria isn't included in the valuation because it's not yet operational and construction costs are calculated to outweigh its current value,"

Dangote is the only Nigerian on the list.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest
Building Africa's Largest Oil Refinery Has Share of Challenges
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Nigeria's Dangote Still the Richest Black Person in the World
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Army Intervenes to Calm Ghanaian Parliament Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.