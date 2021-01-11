South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Covid-19 On 8 January

press release

Update on the coronavirus by Premier Alan Winde

As of 1pm on 8 January, the Western Cape has 38 609 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 231 121 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 184 559 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 147 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 7953. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Wesfleur temporary tent opens:

Earlier today, Minister of Health in the Western Cape, Nomafrench Mbombo visited the Wesfleur Hospital in Atlantis. This hospital is the only 24-hour facility servicing communities in the area and has provided a critical service throughout our Covid-19 response. This hospital has 45 operational beds and is experiencing significant pressure, in this second wave.

Where necessary, the hospital will refer Covid-19 patients to the Brackengate Hospital of Hope for Covid-19 care.

During her visit, Minister Mbombo opened a new temporary tent at the facility which will be used for admissions and discharges and will help to ensure a more rapid turn-around of operational beds at the facility.

To help alleviate the pressure on healthcare workers at the facility, we will be bringing on board, 20 ward assistants. These are community healthcare workers who will take on care services and non-medical duties such as providing bed baths, freeing up medical staff to focus on medical duties. In addition, the hospital has also appointed additional admin and medical staff.

I would like to send my thanks and appreciation to all of the healthcare workers and staff at the facility for the work that they are doing, and have done throughout this pandemic, in service of their community.