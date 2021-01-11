Kenya: Matungu Poll Aspirants 'Reject Offer to Back UDA Candidate'

A bid by newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to persuade some of the independent candidates in the Matungu parliamentary by-election race to drop their bid in favour of its preferred candidate flopped after those approached turned down the overtures.

The party associated with Deputy President William Ruto invited a section of independent candidates from Matungu constituency for a meeting in Nairobi over the forthcoming by-election after which they revealed that they had been duped into the meeting.

They have consequently dissociated themselves from the party and maintained their intention to run without the support of any political party.

Seven aspirants who declared an interest to contest in the Matungu mini-poll slated for March 4 have rebuked former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale, accusing him of deceiving the public that they had come together under the 'Hustler unity' in the by-election.

Distanced themselves from UDA

Former Constituency Development Fund (CDF) committee chairman Khamis Athman Wangara, Mr Murunga's's widow Christabel, former constituency manager Odanga Pessa, former Ford Kenya party youth leader Bernard Wakoli, Paul Posho, Seif Omoro and Anzelimo Kongoti have all distanced themselves from UDA.

On January 7, 2021, the team was invited to Nairobi to meet UDA party leaders Johnston Muthama (party leader) and Boni Khalwale (deputy party leader) with promises to get support from the new political outfit.

Each of the aspirants was invited individually and duped that a survey had been conducted and revealed that he was the most popular candidate and best placed to work with the DP.

"We got surprised when all of us met at Mr Muthama's office in Gigiri. We were then told to move to Muthama's home in Runda where we were asked to drop our ambitions in favour of Alex Lanya Wamukoya," said Mr Wakoli. The former Ford Kenya national youth leader claimed that he rejected the proposal and stormed out of the meeting after he discovered that they had been invited under pretences.