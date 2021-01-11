South Africa: Roodepoort Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

10 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by the Roodepoort police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid- 19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from SAPS Roodepoort, Detective boardroom located at the back gate of the police station.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by the Roodepoort police station.

The telephone lines at Roodepoort police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building has been decontaminated and the Community will be informed when the station will be fully operational again.

The SAPS Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Station Commander: 082 778 9370

Vispol Commander: 083 380 3517

Detective head: 079 525 1357

Duty Officer: 079 892 9856

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

