South Africa: Charges Against Murdered 'Steroid King' Reveal a Global Web of Crime Cases

analysis

Next month three suspects are expected in a Cape Town court in connection with the 2017 murder of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein. Another local figure named in related court papers is on an Interpol wanted list. A closer look at allegations against Wainstein reveals an intricate network of court cases and suspects linking South Africa to Ireland, the US, UK, Canada and China.

In July 2007, Brian Wainstein, once based in Ireland, was sentenced in a Dublin court to an effective four months in jail for illegally selling bodybuilding steroids. He had been doing so online.

'Steroid King' Brian Wainstein. (Photo: Interpol)

At the time, the Irish Medicines Board said in a newsletter: "The charges related to the sale and supply of prescription-only medicinal products, mainly anabolic steroids, through an internet website and to allowing his premises to be used for the mail order of medicinal products.

"The case involved, for the first time, the execution of a court-issued search warrant under medicinal product regulations."

Fast-forward a few years and Wainstein, known as the Steroid King, had based himself in South Africa, and with his ex-wife, who at one stage was in the UK, was wanted by the US.

Wainstein...