South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 21,980 More Cases of Covid-19

8 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 192 570.

Regrettably, we report 616 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 215, Free State 27, Gaut- eng 75, Kwa-Zulu Natal 72, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 11, North West 55, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 146 This brings the total deaths to 32 425.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 947 919, representing a recovery rate of 79,5%.

