Zimbabwe: Khama Billiat Marries Television Star

WARRIORS talisman Khama Billiat has found new love in South Africa after it was reported at the weekend that he has married television star Nomcebo "Dot" Mthethwa.

The City Press of South Africa reported that the Zimbabwean football star, who is known to be married to a Zimbabwean woman -- Esnath Munyedawo -- has secretly paid the lobola for his new lover.

According to the report, the socialite's mother, Smaniso Mthethwa, confirmed that Billiat was engaged to her daughter and the two were planning a future together.

Mthethwa is the hottest new Qhom artiste. Her career is quite thriving with a hit single "Makoti" which is doing the rounds on radio.

Mthethwa's mother could not give more details as she said anything else she has to get permission from the couple. Billiat is known to be married to Munyedawo from Zimbabwe and the couple has a daughter together.

The attacking midfielder has been working hard to regain his footing following a difficult outing in the last two seasons that he had joined Kaizer Chiefs.

He is one of the few Zimbabweans that are still in the running for the CAF Champions League after leading Chefs to the group stage.

Chiefs qualified for their maiden group stage in this season's Champions League following a 1-0 aggregate win over Angolan side, Primeiro de Agosto, last week.

Amakhosi, who were unseeded for the draw conducted on Friday at the CAF headquarters in Egypt, landed up in Group C and will face another Angolan side Petro Atletico, Guinean outfit Horoya and Moroccans Wydad Casablanca.

Billiat was a Champions League winner in 2016 with South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Prior to joining Chiefs in 2018, he was in the Sundowns team that faced both Wydad and Horoya in the group stage. He scored against Horoya and won a penalty in a 2-2 away draw for Sundowns on May 22, 2018.

The Zimbabwean attacker had also played in a 1-1 home draw against Wydad. He told the Chiefs' website that the Glamour Boys should not be overly concerned by the teams that they will be facing in the group stages and is highly optimistic about their chances of progression.

"Travelling to Guinea won't be easy but it takes a lot of determination and sacrifice to travel and win on the road in other parts of the continent. Horoya run a lot, are very physical and hardworking as a team. They have been in the group stages in three of the last four seasons. We respect that, but they also have weaknesses which can be to our advantage," Billiat said.

Kaizer Chiefs will be facing Guinean opponents for the first time in a CAF competition. However, Wydad will be the second Moroccan team that Amakhosi will meet after facing Raja Casablanca in the 2015 CAF Champions League first round which ended in a 3-0 aggregate loss for Chiefs.

"Wydad are strong and have been very dominant in recent years," said Billiat.

"While it won't be easy, is it possible for us to beat them? We can surprise ourselves as to how far we can go. With the right mindset, awareness and tactical readiness, we can do well. We need to win our home games and get points on the road and then progress in the competition."

Chiefs, who have just played Angolan opponents in the form of Primeiro De Agosto in the first round, will be facing their rivals Petro Atletico in the group stages. Amakhosi will be hoping to continue with their impressive form against Angolan clubs in African club competition. The Glamour Boys have faced teams from their Southern African country four times in intercontinental match-ups and are unbeaten after winning two and drawing two. They will begin their campaign with a trip to Casablanca on the weekend of February 12-14, before going back to Luanda in March and finally visiting Conakry in April.

Billiat and his Chiefs teammate Willard Katsande, along with midfielder Last Jesi, who recently signed for Al Hilal of Sudan, are the only Zimbabwean players that are still involved with Champions League football.

Hilal marched to the group stage after their decisive encounter against Asante Kotoko of Ghana was cancelled due to seven players from the Ghanaian side having tested positive for coronavirus.