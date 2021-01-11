Africa: 'Africa Big Stage for Cooperation, Not Arena for Competition'

Africa is a big stage for international cooperation, not an arena for competition between great powers, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last week.

Wang made the remarks at a joint press conference here with Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama during his official visit to the African country.

Wang noted that China-Africa friendship has withstood the test of time and grown even stronger than before.

As early as when Africa was striving for national independence and liberation, China and Africa were comrades-in-arms sharing a common destiny and forged a profound friendship, he said, adding that China and Africa are partners for win-win cooperation at a time when Africa is developing and revitalizing its economy.

Noting that China never attaches any political strings in its assistance to Africa, let alone interferes in Africa's internal affairs, Wang said that when Africa faced difficulties, China felt for Africa and lent a helping hand as early as possible.

Since the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 20 years ago, China-Africa trade volume and China's investment stock in Africa have increased by 20 times and 100 times respectively, Wang said.

China has built over 6 000km of railways and roads respectively, nearly 20 ports and over 80 large electric power facilities, and constructed over 130 medical facilities, 45 sports stadiums and over 170 schools across Africa. Besides, China has sent 21,000 medical workers to 48 African countries and treated about 220 million African patients, he said.

Wang said the achievements of China-Africa cooperation have spread across Africa, bringing remarkable changes to local economic and social development and making important contributions to improving the lives of the African people.

China's unremitting efforts to this end cannot be smeared, and the hard work of Chinese engineers, technicians and medical team members cannot be ignored, Wang added.

China-Africa cooperation has become a pioneer in international cooperation with Africa, and has promoted other countries to pay more attention to Africa and increase their investment in Africa, Wang said, adding that this is a good thing for Africa, and as a friend of Africa, China is also happy about it.

The international community has a shared responsibility to support Africa's development, Wang said, noting that all countries should cooperate with Africa on the premise of respecting Africa's sovereignty and listening to Africa's voices.

He also called on countries around the world to give full play to their respective advantages, effectively join forces, and do more good and practical things for the wellbeing of the African people.

China will continue to uphold the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and pursue the greater good and shared interests to enhance cooperation with Africa and stands ready to carry out dialogue and exchanges with all parties in this regard, he said.