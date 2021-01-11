Zimbabwe: Sk Moyo Speaks On Zanu-PF, ANC Relations

11 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Bulawayo Bureau

ZANU PF has said its relations with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party of South Africa remain solid and are result of a common liberation history, culture and destiny.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF said the ANC delegation that visited Zimbabwe last year came to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The meeting between the two sister parties was a bilateral engagement of former liberation movements requested by the national executive council (NEC) of the ANC to exchange notes on matters affecting the region including clearing the unfounded assertions of a crisis in Zimbabwe.

Zanu PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said statements attributed to a party employee alleging a sinister plot behind the ANC delegation's recent visit, did not in any way reflect the position of the party.

He said Zimbabwe and South Africa shared a common liberation history, culture and destiny.

The party employee had been involved in a social media spat with South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) journalist, Sophie Mokoena whom he accused of hostile reportage against Zanu PF.

In an interview with the SABC on Saturday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dared Zanu-PF employee to come out with his "bombshell" and reveal the real reason behind his party's visit to Zimbabwe last year.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said the statement by the party employee had been issued without authorisation and should be dismissed.

"The ANC of South Africa and Zanu-PF enjoy excellent and fraternal relations dating back to the days of our liberation struggle and continue blossoming up to this day. To suggest that the ANC delegation came to Zimbabwe with a hidden agenda is compound mischief, uninformed, unacceptable and unpatriotic."

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said necessary measures would be taken concerning the issue.

"A communiqué was issued on the constructive two-day meeting by the two fraternal parties and indeed these meetings will continue in the future. Nothing was amiss and necessary measures will be taken by Zanu PF concerning those involved to this matter," he said.

"The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde ED Mnangagwa, the President of the ANC Cde CM Ramaphosa called each other in high esteem and no one should attempt to soil this fraternal relationship. We are one people sharing a common liberation history, culture and destiny."

