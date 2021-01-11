Zimbabwe: Chawira Speaks On Maranatha Award

Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician, Letty Chawira's song, "Heal our land" won the discovery of the year award at the Maranatha Awards ceremony held virtually last week.

The awards ceremony was supposed to be held in Kenya, but was staged virtually because of Covid-19.

Chawira, who rose to fame with her collaboration with Reverend Togarirepi Chivaviro titled "Ma Testimony", is happy that people are recognising her works.

In an interview, Chawira described the award as a major boost to her career.

"I want to thank God for getting this first award in my career as a musician and this shows that people are appreciating my works out there," she said.

Chawira said the award came as a major motivation and she would soon be releasing several songs and videos.

"I will be working on more videos and songs that will be released this year because this award has shown me that out there, people love my music," she said.

Gospel singer of the moment, Janet Manyowa and Tembalami won the award for best collaboration.

"It is encouraging to see musicians from my homeland taking awards. It shows that we are heading somewhere as an industry," said Chawira.

The song has been considered as prophetic with music pundits hailing the songbird for remembering her country in prayers. Chawira, who started music in 2008 and has three albums to her name, expressed appreciation to people who have been instrumental in the growth of her career.

"I have worked with various producers all of whom have been crucial in building my career. Although I am reaping rewards in West Africa, I do appreciate the work being done by locals especially Mono Mukundu," she said.

Chawira worked with Mono on her two albums "Mbiri Ndeyenyu" and "Vesai Moto." She is working on a DVD to be released later this year.