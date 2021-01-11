Somalia: PM Roble Meets Opposition Leader Abdirahman, Discuss Contentious Issues On Somali Elections

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Wednesday met at his office the presidential candidate and the leader of Wadajir party Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame.

The Prime Minister and the Leader of the Wadajir Party discussed the holding of transparent and peaceful elections, resolving electoral concerns and the need for all political parties to take responsibility for the stability of the country, and to refrain from any rhetoric or actions that could lead to conflicts of the Somali people.

PM Roble reaffirmed his readiness to sit down with all politicians and election stakeholders in the country, to listen to their suggestions, and to move forward with the holding of a general election.

"Received Abdirahman Abdishakur the Leader of Wadajir Party today and discussed with him the need to build consensus in the electoral process, iron out outstanding issues and avoidance of remarks that may jeopardize general harmony and peace," Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said in a tweet.

In a Twitter post, Abdirahman Abdishaku said he had discussed election concerns with the commissions, the Somaliland issue and Gedo with the PM.

"Today I held a meeting with PM Roble at his office. We discussed complaints about the electoral committees, the Somaliland issue and the Gedo issue," he said.

"He promised that he is ready to address these complaints & to ensure a peaceful and transparent election,"